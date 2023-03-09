Jennifer Aniston needs no introduction. The actress has managed to entertain millions with her commendable acting skills. Apart from her acting, the actress is also known for outstanding fashion choices and never disappoints when she picks something glittery. Jen once stunned in a champagne shimmery gown on the Oscars’ red carpet.

Jen made her acting debut with an uncredited role in the 1988 film Mac and Me. However, she rose to fame with her iconic role as Rachel Green in the award-winning sitcom Friends. She also won the Prime Time Emmy Award for her stint.

Jennifer Aniston never fails to turn heads on the red carpet. It is even hard to digest that the actress turned 54 last month. Coming to her glamorous outfits, the actress once arrived in a glittery champagne Atelier Versace gown at the Oscars 2015.

The one-strapped gown had a beautiful sweetheart neckline and some see-through cutouts on the waist. The actress flaunted one leg from the sheer fabric of the dress while the other had a knee-high slit. The curvy symmetric designs throughout the gown made it classy as ever.

in honor of the oscars today, jennifer aniston on the red carpet (2015) pic.twitter.com/CunnHD7sei — court (@jenaniiiston) April 25, 2021

Jennifer Aniston ditched heavy accessories and wore a pair of elegant earrings and some rings. To complete her look, the actress put on a pair of matching heels.

She totally rocked an all-glammed-up makeup look with a nude base and lipstick. Jen opted for a light eye make-up that complimented her blue eyes.

What do you think about Jennifer Aniston’s look from Oscars 2015? Let us know in the comments.

