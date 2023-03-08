Dakota Johnson is surely an icon when it comes to bold but classy fashion. The actress is one of the Hollywood celebrities who never shy away from flaunting her body and going bra-less under various outfits. Talking about her bra-less moments, we can recall the actress’ white gown in which she looked no less than a dream.

Dakota is widely known for playing Anastasia Steele in the popular film franchise Fifty Shades of Grey. While she made her debut as a child actor, she found popularity with the R-rated franchise. Since then, the actress has established herself as a leading lady and never fails to impress her fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fifty Shades film series enjoys a fanbase of millions and gorssed $1.32 billion with its three instalments across the world. Apart from Dakota, the films also starred Jamie Dornan as her on-screen husband.

During the premiere of Fifty Shades of Grey in London, Dakota Johnson graced the red carpet in a white embellished Saint Laurent gown. The actress left everyone drooling over her s*xy yet classy look as she flaunted her cl*avage from the a deep V neckline of her outfit. The backless gown with noodle straps had fine silver detailing across the waist, making it flowy and seamless.

Dakota Johnson at the #FiftyShadesOfGrey premiere in London. She wore a white embellished #SaintLaurent gown pic.twitter.com/qNqyQIo2S3 — One Night Stand Ltd (@ONSChelsea) February 13, 2015

Dakota ditched heavy accessories and wore a beautiful pearl ring and carried a matching clutch. Coming to her makeup, Dakota went for an all-glammed-up look with red blush and wine red lipstick. He light eye makeup complimented her elegant look as she sported her iconic bangs hair-do. The actress completed her look with her heart-melting smile.

What do you think about Dakota Johnson’s look? Let us know in the comments.

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Not Gal Gadot, But A ‘Fake Wonder Woman’ Is Joining Shazam! Fury Of Gods Raising Many Questions Around Her DCU Future

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News