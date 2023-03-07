Sydney Sweeney – the actress who has gained international fame thanks to her role as Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria since 2019- is setting the internet on fire. The actress recently shot a campaign photoshoot for her collaboration with the swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis. And let us tell you; she looks way too hot and s*xy in the pictures and video from it.

This collab between the actress and the celebrity-loved label is for a swimwear collection inspired by Italian summer romance – and it’s the “s&xiest ever.” From modelling in bridal outfit-inspired bikinis to more – check out Sydney’s way-to-hot-handle photoshoot here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In pictures shared to her Instagram account and Frankies Bikinis’ handle, we see Sydney Sweeney looking too hot in a white bridal bikini set. In the pictures, the ‘Euphoria’ actress is dressed in a white fluff-material triangle bikini top and matching full-coverage bikini bottoms. Along with that, she has a beautiful white lace veil adorning place delicately atop her head with matching lace gloves.

S*xy, isn’t she? While in the first image, Sydney Sweeney sits like a sweet but hot bride; the other images show her flaunting her cle*vage and under-b**bs as she ditches the veil and strikes a sultry pose. The actress is also seen getting playful with the lacey material – looking more s*nsual in every image.

She styled it with a huge pearl choker and a pink precious stone cross chain. The actress’s makeup was simple yet glamourous, with her hair falling on either side of her face. The makeup was natural, including pink lips, blush, and light eye shadow.

Check out Sydney Sweeney’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis)

Rate Sydney Sweeney’s look and drop some thoughts about it in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News