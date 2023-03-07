Kylie Jenner and fashion – a perfect combo! Everyone has their own style statement, but when it comes to Kylie, she knows what goes best for her, and that’s revealing her skin and wearing hot & s*xy outfits. Paris Fashion Week is going on, and celebs are gracing the show by putting their best fashion foot forward, there Kylie stole all the limelight by wearing just the bare minimum. How? Well, scroll below to check out her outfit!

Kylie, one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, is not only a fashionista but also an entrepreneur and owns a beauty brand. Apart from that, she is a doting mommy and an avid social media user. She knows the fashion trend and keeps herself ready and on point always.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few hours ago, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where she can be seen posing sensuously for the camera. She wore a criss-cross latex leather Coperni crop top which she paired with a moto jacket that only featured the long sleeves and completed the look with low-rise pants. The outfit made her flaunt the sternum and the midriff section as she stood in front of the camera.

As the top could barely cover her busty assets, Kylie Jenner kept a hand on her t*ts to not have a n*p-slip and also to add an edge to the look. She kept her hair down and accentuated her look with clear glam makeup adding lots of blush, mascara, defined eyebrows and brown lip shade. She accessorised it with a pair of neon green statement earrings that gave a pop of colour to her whole monochrome look.

Sharing the pictures, Kylie Jenner captioned them as “COPERNI BACKSTAGE,” and the pictures were taken on the backdrop of her collection of photos. Check out the pictures here.

Wherever Kylie Jenner goes, she makes it her own runaway! What are your thoughts about this look of hers? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Zendaya Unleashes The Wild Cat In Her At The Paris Fashion Week ’23 As She Opts For Shorts With A Skimpy Bralette, Proving She’s Here To Rule!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News