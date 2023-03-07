Disha Patani is one hell of a beauty who never fails to impress with her unique fashion sense. The ‘Malang’ actress has always given fans major fashion goals, whether dressed in dress or ethnic looks on red carpets, at the airport or even during photoshoots.

The actress keeps sharing s*xy, stunning and drop-dead gorgeous pictures with her 56.8 million Instagram followers, and she’s don’t it once more. A couple of hours ago, the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actress took to the photo-sharing platform and shared images of herself slaying as a s*nsual gothic cowgirl. Scroll below to know more about it, and check out the pictures and video.

Taking to Instagram sometime back, Disha Patani shared two posts of herself slaying in an all-black ensemble of fur, tassels, lace and more. While she hashtagged one ‘#theentertainerstour’ “the other was shared with just a panda face emoji. The first featured three images, and the next a stunning video.

In the images/video, Disha Patani can be seen dressed in black lace corset-styled body suit with a plunging neckline that shows off her cle*vage. She styled this way too s*xy piece with black fishnet stockings, black net gloves, a garter belt attached to cut-out fur pants starting from mid-thigh and a black cowboy hat. The ensemble also featured black sequined work on the body suit and black stones dangling from the hat.

She accessorized the look with multiple chains – the most catching of them being a chunky black stone piece and a couple of rings. While her locks ran wild, her glammed-up makeup included blush, just enough eye makeup, some highlighter and a nude lip shade.

Check out Disha Patani’s s*xy gothic cowgirl look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

From 1 to 10, how hot is Disha Patani look? Rate her ensemble & share your views about it in the comments below.

