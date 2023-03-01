Selena Gomez has a massive fanbase and her fans never leave a chance to extend their support to her whenever required. Currently, she is on social media but not away from the headlines. She is currently in news over the eyebrows feud with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. As soon as Kylie responded, she lost many followers and as per new reports, she has lost 1 million followers on Instagram. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the details.

Kylie has almost lost a million followers on Instagram followers in a mere few days following her spat with Selena Gomez. The reality star and her BFF Hailey Bieber were accused of mocking Sel during the pair’s eyebrows feud. Despite her denial that she didn’t mock her, Selenators are in no mood to call it a truce. On the major drop in her followers, fans are now reacting to it in the most sarcastic way ever!

Selena Gomez’s fans are in no mood to spare Kylie Jenner. She is really facing the wrath of her words. In a Memezar viral post, where the news of Kylie losing 1 million followers, Sel’s fans are reacting to it in the most hilarious way. In fact, they went on troll her in the comments section and made everyone realise that Selena is really a queen, who enjoys undivided attention on the internet.

One of the users wrote, “Wow Selena’s fans are something….”

“That’s what happens when you mess with an artist who has a strong fanbase”

Another user commented, “Kylie has done atleast 10 different operations and yet has the nerve to shade someone else look lol.”

“Oh! How will she survive?”

“Kylie is nothing compared to Selena.”

“At least Selena is natural, Kylie, isn’t, just like her sisters.”

Interestingly, Selena Gomez has now become the most followed woman on Instagram as she gained 10 million followers, and her fans are leaving no stone unturned in giving back to Kylie. Even after both the ladies made it clear that there are no hard feelings.

