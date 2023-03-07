Paris Fashion Week on Monday witnessed pretty happening things and some amazingly dressed celebrities. But the one person who stole the show for us was the Euphoria actress, Zendaya. She turned heads and made everyone go weak in the knees. She unleashed her wild side as she graced the Louis Vuitton show in an animal-printed ensemble. Scroll below to she how she slayed it, as we decode her entire look.

The actress enjoys millions of fan followers who not only admire her work but admire her as a person too. The young actress also aces at being a fashionista, and her red carpet-looks always make it to the top of the lists.

Zendaya’s latest look from the Paris Fashion week’s Louis Vuitton show has taken over the internet and honestly, we can’t keep calm! Zendaya dressed up in a pair animal printed short shorts and a jacket. She chose to wear a skimpy bralette underneath the jacket as she flaunted those well-toned washboard abs. The actress anchored the look with a pair of the same tiger-printed knee-high matching boots. The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram.

Here take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

The Euphoria star accessorised the look with a layered necklace, and a belt and carried a top-handled bag from Gucci. Zendaya styled her hair in a bouncy, side-swept bob and honestly, her fans got swayed by it. For makeup, she wore sheer foundation that gave her a natural finish. Her cheeks were well-contoured and blushed while keeping her lips n*de and well-moisturised.

Check out how she ruled over us all. Check out the sassy queen’s clip, which is going viral on Twitter:

Zendaya looks gorgeous as she attends @LouisVuitton’s FW23 Paris Fashion Week show. She is officially the brand’s newest Global Ambassador. 😍 pic.twitter.com/sYvizEVkhQ — Hypebae (@hypebae) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, there are rumours going on that Zendaya is the new global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Well, she’s a great choice judging by her fashion game. What are your thoughts on her looks? Do you think she should change her name from Zendaya to ‘Zenslaya’ now? Tell us in the comments and for more such fashion-related content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

