Fashion is most when someone is willing to experiment or is up for taking risks. But most celebrities play it safe, unlike Sydney Sweeney. The young actress is an out-and-out fashionista giving some of the most fashionable actors and models a run for their money. The array of colours she sports is just so alluring, and her social media feed is one of our guilty pleasures. And we have come across yet another throwback picture of her in a pretty pink ensemble.

Sydney has always grabbed our attention with her bright-coloured dresses ranging from neon green and aqua blue to bright yellow and more. Whenever she is spotted on the red carpet, in film promotion or on any casual outing, she never disappoints us. And we recommend you take notes from her on how to style the bright hues.

The throwback photograph that we came across today is from the Savage x Fenty Summer 2020 Ling*rie Campaign. For the unversed, the ling*rie line is owned by global sensation Rihanna. The picture that we chose for our fashion piece includes a pink lace br* and cheeky p*nty set. Sydney Sweeney posed half lying down on a furry bed with polaroids scattered beside her, giving the photoshoot a retro vibe.

Sydney Sweeney’s lace br* and cheeky p*nty is a bright-hued pink ombre-styled set. The br* was underwired, gave a push to Sydney’s voluptuous bust, and almost made them pop out. The p*nty, too, was high-waisted, showing off a bit extra on the sides. She was styled with a short-sleeved buttoned cardigan with the ling*rie set.

Check out the throwback photo here:

For makeup, Sydney Sweeney sported a full-coverage foundation with pink blush on her cheeks. She had a silver-coloured shadow on her eyelids and a generous amount of mascara on her lashes. Sweeney’s eyebrows are well-groomed and in excellent shape, like other things in that old photo. Her stylist gave her a Fuschia lip shade to go with the pink-themed photoshoot and attire. For accessories, she only had a thin choker and chain neckpiece.

Sweeney looked as delectable as cotton candy in the same inspired summer campaign! What are your thoughts on this throwback look of Sydney Sweeney? She looks Yummy! What say? Let us know in the comment section.

