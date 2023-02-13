Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-grossing and most versatile actresses in Bollywood, who is not only very focused on her career but also is taking care of her personal life, where she is now a wife and a mother. She enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and admires her work as well as her sartorial choice when it comes to fashion.

Alia has a unique sense of styling and knows what looks best on her. Yesterday, at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception night, she graced the party, looking absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. Check out below!

Alia Bhatt wanted to look like a sparkling star at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception night, and so she did. She opted for a pastel mauve-coloured saree that featured sequins and stone studs all over it that made it look like star embellishments. She literally went minimal with her look, but her post-pregnancy glow was enough to make her look like the diva that she is!

Check out her look here:

Alia Bhatt ditched jewellery except for a pair of diamond studs and her engagement ring. For makeup, the RRR actress chose it to be subtle and minimal, and with a dewy foundation, little contouring, lots of blush, soft pink shadow, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows and nude brown lip shade, she completed the whole look. Alia kept her voluminous hair open in soft curls.

Alia Bhatt’s natural-looking makeup has been becoming a trend among every fashion enthusiast. She literally showed everyone how it’s done and how to slay at your ex’s (Sidharth Malhotra) reception night *wink*!

Well, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi promotional look series is still one of the best fashion series I have seen so far. She wore all the shades of white with flower carnations on her bun and with subtle makeup, she literally owned the look.

What are your thoughts about Alia Bhatt’s look from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception bash? Let us know! I couldn’t stop singing ‘Badan pe sitara’, ‘Oo haseena zulfo wali’, and so many other Bollywood retro songs for her. Hehe!

