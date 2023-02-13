Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra threw a reception for their industry friends last night in Mumbai. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt were among others who made an appearance. While the venue looked quite aesthetic, it was the outfits worn by the newlyweds that reminded fans of a prom night or a red carpet event! Scroll below to know how netizens have reacted.

As most know, Kiara tied the knot with Sidharth on 7th February, 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple then headed to his Delhi residence for post wedding rituals and even threw a wedding reception there. Last night marked a star-studded affair as Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra also arrived to celebrate the couple.

For their special day, Sidharth Malhotra wore a turtle neck black coloured sweater and paired it up with a shimmer jacket. He complemented his attire with black pants (that seemed velvety in material) and matching loafers. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, wore a cream and black velvet gown with a boat neck. She gave it a traditional touch with huge emerald necklace.

Kiara Advani pulled her hair in a slick pony and went for neutral shades for makeup. Her huge wedding rock didn’t skip our attention, of course! Netizens were impressed with every guest’s look including Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and others but did not like what the new bride wore at her own reception. They felt the outfit kind of matched a red carpet vibe.

A user questioned, “Going to festival de cannes?”

Another commented, “Ye kya pehn liya didi apne”

“Such an uncomfortable dress for her. She should have worn something comfortable so that it was easy for her to move and enjoy. Also, no new bride vibesssss,” a troll wrote.

A comment read, “No feelin’ this one. They look more like the guests at a wedding reception rather than the newlyweds themselves.”

“दूल्हा दुल्हन छोड़ के बाकी सब के कपड़े अच्छे हैं,” another reacted.

Take a look at the attires worn by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani below:

