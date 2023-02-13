Salman Khan has been known for taking digs and self-roasting on various occasions. Call it being generous or just sentimental, but watching Bhai Jaan walking alone on the red carpets and at weddings does bring a pinch of drop in every fan’s eyes. He has never stepped back to talk about how his past relationships, but also never spoke openly about them.

His relationship with Katrina was one of the most talked about affairs in Bollywood. Many headlines were made about the ex-couple and at various times, Salman has been seen indirectly expressing his emotions for her. Read on to know when he self-roasted him on how Katrina Kaif rejected him.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were present for the promotion of their film. Between the show, Archana Puran Singh talked about Salman Khan used to reject smoothie as he was on a strict diet, to which Salman Khan replied, “Aap smoothie ki baat kar rahi ho, inhone (Katrina Kaif) ne mujhe reject kardiya” while pointing at her sitting next to him.

A viral edit video perfectly synchronizes with the situation in which Salman Khan’s reaction is followed by a song, “Tere Aane Ki Khushboo, Tere Jaane Ka Manzar”. So far the video has reached over 449k views and has around 43k likes. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘿𝙂𝙓 (@dgxmemes)

While reacting to the video, many Salman Khan fans sympathize with the actor and commented, “Hasde chehreyaan da maltab..”

Another added, “bhoi reject ho rha hai toh mera toh banta hai”. “Us bro us”, said another.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, another user added, “Wo stree hai kuchh bhi kr skti hai bro”.

“Salman broken khan🙂” added another.

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the untitled ‘Tiger 3’ movie, a user also commented, “Bhai tiger 3 sirf Katrina ke sath time spend karne ke liye kar rhe h”. With all the reactions, what do you have to say about Salman Khan self-roasting himself in front of Katrina Kaif!

