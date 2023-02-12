Salman Khan is the biggest Bollywood star. The actor enjoys a massive fan following in India and he is popularly known as Bhai in the industry. Salman, who is the eldest of three Khan brothers has been in the business for more than three decades now. But do you know the actor who is known for his ‘Dabangg Attitude’ was quite shy as a kid? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bhaijaan aka Salman is known for his unfiltered comments and statements. He speaks his mind and never minces his words. Be it schooling media on several occasions to even teaching his co-stars the right attitude, Salman has over the years proved that there is no one like him. Today, we bring to you an incident when Bhaijaan’s father Salim Khan realized that he will one day become a superstar but he was also worried about his nature and had said, “Isko agar koi nuksaan phoncha sakta hai toh yeh khud hai.”

Currently, Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz is hosting a chat show, The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan, and many big-wigs are expected to grace the show. Recently, Javed Akhtar appeared on the chat show and revealed that Salman was quite shy as a kid. Before that, Arbaaz and Salman’s father Salim Khan also appeared on the chat show and indulged in a candid conversation with his son. He spoke about a lot of things including his affair with Helen.

During the conversation, Salim Khan talked about his elder Salman Khan and said, “When I saw his first film toh mujhe lga tha ki iske andar star qualities hain 100 percent magar sath sath mai iske nature ko bhi janta tha, he never took anything seriously. Mujhe lga yeh star ban jayega par agar isko koi nuksan poncha sakta hai toh yeh khud hai.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to release on Eid 2023.

Meanwhile, let us know what do you think about Salim Khan’s view on Salman Khan. Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comment section below.

