The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have upped the ante for this Valentine’s Day after releasing the teaser of one of the first songs from the film. The song, ‘Naiyo Lagda’, a love anthem of the film, is set in the picturesque valleys of Ladakh.

Going by the teaser, the song packs a whole lot of melody and will be a befitting song for this Valentines celebrations. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and the chemistry between the two is almost palpable with the delightful locations taking the romance quotient up several notches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Himesh Reshammiya, who has previously also composed blockbuster songs for Salman Khan like Teri Meri, Tere Naam title song, Tu hi Tu Har Jagah, among others is the composer, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – Romance, Action and Drama. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Must Read: Amid Pathaan’s Box Office Success, Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Video Of Him Talking About Being ‘Emotionally Happy’ Goes Viral: “Make Sure Your Ideologies…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News