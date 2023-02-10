Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known for his generous motivational talks once recalled an incident when he could not attend his graduation day as he was working. Back in 2019, the “Pathaan” actor received an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy from The University of Law, London, and later, talked about his younger days.

SRK was awarded the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students and during his speech, he motivated the students with his words. He was awarded for his work in championing human rights, access to justice, and crime reduction. Read on ahead about how he remembers his college days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Shah Rukh Khan received his honorary doctorate, he says it is a very special day. He jokingly talked about how he can not take the graduation gown back home. “I missed my graduation day. I couldn’t be there because I was working. I started working very early so I missed wearing a gown like this and this headgear.” He later adds, “I feel very bad that I can’t take it away home the back. It’s written not for sale ever.”

While motivating the students, the Pathaan actor talked about being, “happy emotionally”. He says, “I just want to tell you this your job your profession, and whatever you do in life, use it to sell your profession. Earn a lot of money and be happy emotionally. Look after your families like your families have looked after you.”

In the end, SRK talked about how one should never go against their ideologies as she said, “just like this gown, make sure your ideologies and ideals are not for sale ever.”

While Shah Rukh Khan has been breaking all the box office records with Pathaan, the movie has been celebrated like a festival across the globe. Being the king of hearts, SRK always impresses his fans with his kind words and sheer determination which makes us love him a little bit more!

Let us know what do you think about it!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Expressed Her Desire To Marry Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan Promptly Replied “Chalegi Nahi Shaadi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News