Deepika Padukone is the queen of hearts, many fell prey to her dimpled smile and captivating eyes, but the vivacious Ranveer Singh is the one who rules her heart. Both of them shared the screen for the first in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, directed by the great Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The trio went on to work in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat as well. Did you know DP once said that she wanted to marry SLB? Shocking, isn’t it? Scroll down to get all the deets!

Deepika, Ranveer, and Shahid Kapur starrer Padmaavat were both critically and commercially acclaimed, and it was back then that she made this flirtatious comment. However, the couple were dating long before they did this film together, and indeed it was all said in a fun and joking manner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2017, Deepika Padukone came to the popular reality show Bigg Boss [Season 11] hosted by Salman Khan. The host asked the Pathaan actress, “out of the three- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor- who would you like to marry, date and kill?” DP’s answer was entirely unexpected, and Salman’s reply was equally hilarious.

Deepika Padukone said she would marry Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Salman Khan quickly retorted, “Chalegi nahi shaadi”, the Padmaavat actress, too, swiftly questioned him, “Kyun nahi?” After that, Khan said in a little melancholic tone, “Haan chalegi”. She continued with her answer; she said that she would date Ranveer Singh, and since Shahid Kapoor is already married, she would have to kill him. The couple got hitched a year later in 2018 and have been happily together since then. More than the actress’ answer, Salman’s reaction was the MVP of this moment. Take a trip down memory lane and see this throwback clip shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobuj (@sobuj__official_)

Presently, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone has another commercially successful film with Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan was released in the theatres on 25th January and had been running positively well.

For more such fun throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Finds Love In Director Sharan Sharma, Can We Expect Another Fairytale Romance In B- Town?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News