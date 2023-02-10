It’s Valentine’s week and is it even possible not to talk about love? While many celebrities are already getting married, we feel it’s love season in B-town again. Another cute couple Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma has joined the club, and fans can’t stop gushing over their crackling chemistry.

Ali Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has found love in director Sharam Sharma and the duo is painting the town red with their cute chemistry. As per reports, the duo has been dating each other for the past six months and now they have become vocal about their relationship. Scroll below to read the details.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a close source to the actress said, “They are dating for sure. She gushes every time you talk about Sharan or even mention his name. I don’t think they are even trying to hide their relationship. In fact, they are quite open about it, at least in their social circle.” However, the duo has not spoken about their relationship. They have neither declined nor accepted their relationship.

Interestingly, Sharan Sharma had recently shared a selfie with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is the younger sister of Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, which led to a flurry of cute comments from their friends. Their relationship began in the second of the year and ever since they kept their relationship low profile. Reports suggested that they travel a lot together and never leave a chance to root for each other.

For the unversed, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are often tagged as ‘BFF goals’ for their over-a- decade long friendship. Even though Alia is now married, the priorities of the gorgeous ladies have not changed. In fact, Akansha once revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has also now become a part of their gossip sessions.

On the work front, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was last seen in Monica…O My Darling. Coming back to her relationship status, we think Akansha and Sharan will make a cute couple together. So, should we expect another fairytale romance in B- town?

