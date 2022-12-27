In just about a week, 2022 will be ending, and a new year will be waiting for us all with new hopes and new dreams, like many who built a new world with the person they love. This year a lot of celebrities tied the knot with the love of their lives, and we at Koimoi have brought to you the names of celebrities like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and many more.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s close-knitted wedding or Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s dreamy wedding to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s surprise Las Vegas wedding, here is a list of the famous celebs who got hitched this year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The couple had been dating for quite some time, and after five long years of relationship, Ranbir and Alia got married on 14th April 2022 at their Vastu residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate ceremony attended by the couple’s close friends and family only.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s family members shared beautiful pictures of the couple from the ceremony on their Instagram handles. Karan Johar was the only one apart from the family members who attended the wedding as he is known to be quite close with the couple’s families.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on 19th February at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala house. It was also a close-knit wedding with only friends and family members. The couple looked surreal in their wedding attires, and the photos shared by them were simply out of some fairytale.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had been in a stable relationship for a long time, and the couple registered for their wedding two and half years ago before doing it ceremoniously this year in October. On 4th October, the couple tied the knot in Lucknow as they shared pictures from their wedding Netizens could only shower their love for them.

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya

Hansika Motwani, who is famous for her stint in the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, got married to Indian entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya in a fairytale wedding on 4th December this year. The couple’s wedding was all over the news, for it was just beautiful and lavish as ever. They got married at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Indian actress Nayanthara had an amazing year, both personally and professionally, as she got married to the love of her life Vignesh Shivan on 9th June in Chennai. Netflix India even documented their wedding, and Netflix India South’s Twitter handle even shared a glimpse of their ceremony. The couple even welcomed twins in their life through surrogacy this year.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

The couple registered their marriage on Valentine’s Day this year and ceremoniously tied the knot on 18th February at Himachal Pradesh’s Shahtalai. The wedding took place at Sheetal’s ancestral home, and it was no less than a dream.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Television and film actress Mouni Roy got married to her businessman Suraj Nambiar on 27th January at a posh resort in Goa. The actress stole everyone’s heart with her performance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Television actress Karishma Tanna got married to her long-time boyfriend Varun Bangera on 5th February in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. As it was hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai with the Arabian sea at the backdrop, it had an exotic vibe to it.

Finally, after a long list of Indian celebrities, there is one Hollywood celeb couple that finally got hitched this year!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The couple had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2002, but they rekindled their romance in 2021, and this time they were in it for real as the couple tied the knot on 16th July 2022. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped to las Vegas and got hitched in a surprise wedding. They hosted a reception at the actor’s home in Riceboro, Georgia, for their friends and families.

Jennifer Lopez looked angelic in the white wedding gown by Ralph Lauren, and Ben Affleck too complemented her in a tuxedo as they both walked down the aisle.

We wish all the best and happiness to all these newly wedded couples!

