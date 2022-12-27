Sunny Leone doesn’t need any introduction today as she has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Over the years, she has hosted many TV shows and the actress even went on to work with Shah Rukh Khan. But in the past, she has made headlines for her bold statements.

Sunny who started off her career in the adult film industry is now one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. She is now a happily married wife and a mother. However, she was often targeted by the trolls and media during the initial years of her career and one of the reasons was her ‘Bold Statements’. The actress once revealed shocking details about her virginity and made a lot of headlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunny Leone who has a net worth of more than $13 million once revealed that she had s*x for the first time at the age of 14. Yes, you read it right. According to a report by womensera, the actress during an interview revealed that she was attached to a guy during her school days. He used to pamper her a lot by offering cold drinks and dry fruits. During one of their resort visit, they made love for the first time. The actress also confessed that she lied to her parents when they asked about the reason for coming late. She told her parents that she had gone to a friend’s birthday party.

Notably, Sunny Leone came to India in the year 2012 when she co-starred in Jism 2. The film was produced by Pooja Bhatt. Interestingly, she was the most searched person in 2019 for the eighth consecutive year, leaving behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the work front

Sunny Leone is currently hosting Splitsvilla X4. She has given some stellar performances in past including Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, and among others.

For more such Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: KRK Claims Bollywood Has Lost 3000 Crore In 2022, ‘Sabse Vaahiyat, Flop’ Film Is Brahmastra & Here’s His List Of Top 10 Loss-Making Projects

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News