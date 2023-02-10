Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who is currently receiving praise for his performance in the web series Farzi recently appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show. Ever since the episode came out, it is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

The actor spoke about his biggest solo hit Kabir Singh and also got into an unfiltered conversation about women chasing men, and other dynamics of a romantic relationship that really caught our attention. In fact, Shahid also called himself fake to which Sana said that this means he doesn’t need Mira’s permission to do what he wants & the actor’s response will leave you in splits. Scroll down to read.

After Rakulpreet Singh, the Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor graced Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show and the duo got indulged into an animated conversation. While talking to each other, Shahid opened up about relationships and dynamics between men and women. Sana while talking about the men said, “Aajkal waise hi ladkon ka bharosa uth gya hai. To which, the actor said, “Ladkhiyon par kyun bharosha kare hum ladke.”

Shehnaaz Gill further added, “Kyunki ladkiyan achi hoti hai, possessive hoti hai. Shahid then said, “Ladke bure hote hai” and he was quick to respond by saying, “Toh kyun bhaagti ho unke peeche.”

Ahem! Ahem! We think that was quite a harsh response, and he was actually giving out Kabir Singh vibe here. Later, in the same conversation, Shahid Kapoor also called himself fake. To this, Sana said that means you don’t need Mira’s permission to do whatever you want. “Aap udhar bhi jhoot bolte honge na?” Shahid laughed and said she was getting him in trouble.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to release on Eid 2023.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor’s tongue-in-cheek conversation with Shehnaaz Gill, let us know in the comments section below.

