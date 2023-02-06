Kiara Advani’s make-up artist Swarnalekha Gupta will give her the bridal look for her wedding tomorrow. She and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot at a luxury resort in Rajasthan’s Suryagarh fort. It will be an intimate affair involving only close friends and family of the couple, including a few from the industry.

Gupta flew down to Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with other make-up artists. There is another team of make-up artists for the actress’s mother and others in her family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kiara Advani’s hairstylist Amit Thakur has also reached Jaisalmer with his team.

Swarnlekha Gupta is a well-known name in Bollywood. She has also done the Shershah actresses’ make-up in films also. Lekha did Kiara Advani’s make-up in the film ‘Kabir Singh‘. Besides, in many TV ads and movies, she has given the actress her look.

Besides, Gupta has worked with many Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Bruna Abdullah, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari.

For more updates on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Was ‘Obsessed’ With Nora Fatehi’s Reels, Feels Shah Rukh Khan Has “Given Up” On Him: “He Told Me Why I Shouldn’t Be On Twitter”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News