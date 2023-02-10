Salman Khan, who worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was once again supposed to collaborate with the legendary director for a film named Inshallah. It was even announced, but later, it didn’t see the light of the day. Now, in a recent media interaction, the production designer Rupin Suchak who was supposed to design the sets of the film revealed what made the film get scrapped. Scroll below to get the scoop!

For those who don’t know, in 2019, Bhansali had announced that he will be coming back with Salman Khan along with Alia Bhatt in a romantic musical Inshallah. They had even shared that they were eyeing to release the film on Eid, 2020. However, the film never rolled onto the shooting floors and reports were abuzz that there were some creative differences between Salman and Bhansali.

Now, in an interview with News18, the set designer Rupin Suchak shared some insights about the film Inshallah and revealed why it never saw the light of the day. Talking about what happened between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the production designer said, “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn’t make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location.”

Going further in the conversation, Rupin Suchak opened up about the experiences he gained by working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he shared, “In a span of nine months, we designed 24 sets. We started building three sets, out of which we had completed one. The following day, we shot with Alia. The second set was almost complete and the shoot was supposed to happen three days after the complete shoot was called off. We were supposed to finish the film a year later. But I leave it to my fate. I left the project with a happy memory because I learnt so much from it.”

For the unversed, Sanjaya Leela Bhansali is a maestro in storytelling and creating massive and mystic sets for his films. Be it Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela, Padmaavat or Gangubai – he has a magic in direction. What are your thoughts about Salman Khan leaving Bhansali’s sets of Inshallah like this? Let us know!

