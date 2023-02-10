One of the most hush-hush couples in Bollywood got married, and we still haven’t gotten over it. Yes, we are talking about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, ladies and gentlemen. The much-in-love couple kept their relationship under wraps until their “permanent booking” and now we are getting goosebumps every time we come across their newly married pictures. For the unversed, the duo tied the knot on February 7, 2023, and as per reports, yesterday they had their first reception with their close friends and family members outside the industry in Delhi.

Sidharth and Kiara started dating each other since the Shershaah days. When they started shooting for their first film together, rumours were abuzz that the duo had been in a romantic relationship. But every time the reports came up, both of them neither accepted it nor denied it in front of the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few moments back, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of her and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding video. From her bridal entry to their nok-jhok, from their varmala moment to kissing each other at the perfect timing – the video is everything we were hoping to see at their wedding. It looked nothing less than a movie scene and the madly-in-love couple is living their real life filmy romance! Sharing the clip, she captioned it as “7.02.2023 🙏🏼❤️♾️” Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

After the wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flew to Delhi to Sid’s home. As per reports, yesterday they had their first reception which was held only for their close friends and family. However, the couple avoided the paps and now reports are rife that they have sold their wedding rights to an OTT platform which is why they didn’t pose for the paparazzi and their team did all the pap work.

For the unversed, at the wedding, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became Manish Malhotra bride and groom and looked picture perfect. While Kiara wore an empress rose and pastel pink custom ombre lehenga choli with a sheer dupatta along with intricate embroidery, Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in metallic gold sherwani embroidered with ivory thread and ‘Badla’ work. Kiara’s stunning diamond and rare Zambian emerald studded jewellery added the extra charm in her look.

Well, we are surely sobbing at the corner after watching this video. What about you? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news and updates!

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani To Ditch Usual First Spotting At Mumbai Airport Like DeepVeer & VicKat? Don’t Miss Out The Exciting Reception Details!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News