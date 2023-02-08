Bollywood’s IT couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a fairy tale wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After dating each other for a long time, the duo took their relationship to the next level and got hitched in presence of their family and friends. While the whole nation was stuck to their mobile phones to see the first glimpses of Mr & Mrs Malhotra, they shared their wedding pictures late in the night, setting social media buzzing.

For their D-Day, the duo was a Manish Malhotra couple, who was decked up from head to toe in his ensemble and exquisite jewellery. Now here’s an update about their upcoming post-wedding functions.

According to the latest media reports, the newlyweds are likely to ditch the usual first spotting at the Mumbai airport and dash off to Sidharth Malhotra’s home in Delhi where Malhotras will welcome their ‘Bahu’ Kiara Advani to her new home. Earlier we have seen Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal making a fashion splash while making their first airport spotting after returning from their destination wedding.

Breaking the trend, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will first dash off to Delhi in a private jet for the actress’ griah pravesh. After spending a couple of days at the actor’s house, they will host a reception in Delhi for their family members and close friends on December 9. It will be followed by another reception in Mumbai which is scheduled for Media members on December 12.

A source close to the couple revealed to Indian Express, “Kiara and Sidharth will host a reception for their families an friends in Delhi on February 9. They’ll then travel to Mumbai on the 10th for yet another reception for their friends in the film industry. This reception will be held on February 12.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding card has been doing the rounds on social media and is shared widely.

