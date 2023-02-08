The wait for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan getting lesser day by day as the production team of Salman Khan’s latest film has finished shooting for the film. Sharing a brand new look of his from the film, Salman Khan made the announcement of the shoot wrap-up on his social media handles.

As soon as the announcement was made, his social media was flooded with audience and fan messages about their eagerness for the film’s release and their desire to watch their favourite megastar on the big screen. Speaking of the new look, Khan looks dazzlingly cute and debonair in the photo.

The makers of the film have been keeping the finer details of the film under wraps so far and have shared just a few looks and a teaser from the film thus colossally increasing the audience’s interest and anticipation for the film. Salman Khan starter Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid 2023 ( that is Bhai’s ritual). How will he not keep his promise?

Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of Bhaijaan film has it all– action, comedy, drama, and romance.

The new look of Salman Khan from the film has left his fans excited and they just can’t stop reacting, and they are eagerly waiting for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

