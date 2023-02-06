Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, recently shared that she has wrapped up the film. The film is an action thriller in which Pooja will be playing the lead role opposite superstar Salman Khan.

Pooja took Instagram profile informing this news with her 22+ million followers on Instagram announcing the wrap of the film. The actor captivated the audience with her looks in the teaser that was released a week ago, fans are eagerly waiting to witness her on the big screen again.

The Farhad Samji directorial will mark Salman Khan’s return to the big screen with a bang, The movie is scheduled for an Eid release and will release on April 21, 2023.

Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will soon begin shooting for her next ‘SSMB 28’ with Mahesh Babu. She also shared a few pictures from the make-up session of another project.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will see Salman Khan back doing what he does best! He was last seen in Antim and his last major hit was Dabangg 3 which was released in 2019. Salman’s Radhe was an OTT release and fans have been waiting to see him on the bug screen.

Along with this, Salman Khan was see in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and other cameos in movies like Godfather (Telugu), and Ved (Marathi).

