Pathaan has been breaking all the box office records and is in the news for its success. The world around the world claims that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie has revived Bollywood amidst the crisis of hit blockbuster movies. It can be partly true as the movie has brought audiences coming to the theatres in huge numbers.

The fans of Shah Rukh Khan have left no chance to express their love for the movie. However, along with love, the movie also had to go through a lot of controversies. Many also went to boycott the movie before its release. In the recent development of stories, netizens have pointed out a similarity between Pathaan and the video game Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Read on to find out more about the same.

According to a report from Indian Express, a Reddit user said the train action scene from the Pathaan movie where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are having an action sequence is said to be copied from Uncharted. Along with that, both characters sitting on the edge of the destroyed bridge and having a self-reflective conversation is quite similar to Uncharted.

🚨 Fans compare Pathaan’s train scene with a sequence in an Uncharted video game, declare Shah Rukh Khan’s look inspired by Nathan Drake pic.twitter.com/KMHAPobS9K — MegaNews Updates (@MegaNewsUpdates) January 31, 2023

As noticed by a netizen, it has a similar scene of a Helicopter attack from the game as well. The user says, “A helicopter attacks in the game as well, and the train goes through the tunnel. You have to acquire heavy machine guns to destroy the helicopter. Then the train runs off the bridge, and you have to jump off to be safe. It’s very much ‘inspired’ from the game.”

The whole train scene in Pathaan is copied by this game called uncharted 2 what a shame@neuzboy @NeonMan_01 #pathaan pic.twitter.com/LIPMH5dNGB — Eesa Ansari (@EesaAnsari20) January 29, 2023

“If there is any chance of Uncharted Indian adaptation. I vote for SRK to play Nathan Drake’s part,” said another user.

Another user added, “Pathaan’s entire look was copied off of Nathan Drake.” A user on Twitter posted a video and said, “Pathaan, in his mission, even fights by copying from the game Uncharted 2”

#BoycottPathaan #BoycottBollywoodCompletely

Pathaan in his mission even fights by copying from the game Uncharted 2😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/oyj01ANxE3 — Srinivas Reddy Gondesi (@bullseye11007) January 26, 2023

With all the mixed reviews, do you think the scene is copied from Uncharted, or does the game inspire this?

