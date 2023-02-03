Among many things, if there is one thing more than the Marvel Studios have done right is the casting. Every actor fits the bill correctly, including Chris Evans as Captain America. Evans has made the role of a righteous super-soldier iconic, and it is hard to imagine someone else donning that suit. Speaking of the suit, the fans love seeing him in it, but the actor wearing it personally feels it’s the worst!

Evans first stepped into the role of Steve Rogers in 2011 and went on to reprise the role for several other MCU films, ultimately handing down the mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. The fans were definitely heartbroken that they would not see him in that role, but last year the actor shared his opinion on his iconic suit.

After portraying the MCU superhero Captain America, Chris Evans was cast in yet another epic role of Buzz Lightyear in the film ‘Lightyear’. In an interview with LADbible TV during the film’s promotion, he came with his co-actor Taika Waititi. The interviewer asked him whether Cap had the best suit in comparison to any other superhero, and both of them disagreed strongly on it. Evans said, “I might be biased, but it’s not the truth.”

Chris Evans further explained his opinion and said, “It’s the suit for him, and it works for him, but if we’re measuring against all the Avengers, let’s be honest: It’s not the best. S***, they’re all better than mine. Whether it’s Scarlett [Johansson], whether it’s [Chris] Hemsworth, whether it’s Tom Holland.” The blue, red and white-themed Captain America suit was made of spandex, as rightly pointed out in the 2012 Avengers film by Tony Stark, yet because it was Evans, even that gaudy thing looked dashing. The throwback video clip was shared on Instagram a few days ago; check it out:

As per the news, there have been speculations going around that Chris Evans might return to MCU but not as Captain America; time will tell how much truth lies in it. Till then, keep an eye on Koimoi!

