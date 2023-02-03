Winona Ryder is one of the gorgeous actresses from the 90s who has been appreciated many times for her acting skills. However, her personal life when she used to date Johnny Depp has been mostly the focus. Winona and Johnny’s relationship has always been on the news, and one could call them the ‘Brangelina’ of the 90s. However, they parted ways after 3 years of their relationship, but their fans still talk about them. Now, in a recent conversation, her Stranger Things cast Finn Wolfhard talked about why she doesn’t care about being relevant. Read below to know more!

Winona after years created a buzz after her performance in the Stranger Things series was highly appreciated. She plays Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) mother, and her acting has been critically acclaimed.

Winona Ryder doesn’t go out and keeps herself away from the limelight. She likes to stay in and is quite content in her low-key life, and now, Finn Wolfhard also suggested the same. In an interview with GQ, Finn talked about Winona and shared, “She is awesome too because she just lives with her partner at her house. She doesn’t go out. She’s a homebody and doesn’t care about being relevant either. She just wants to be fulfilled.”

Well, every celebrity gets under shutterbugs scrutiny and being watched 24×7 can really be tiring and tough. Being famous comes with a lot of baggage. You are always monitored, and your private time is no more private, and your every move gets judged by the audience. These all have happened with Winona Ryder when she was in a relationship with Johnny Depp and even after then.

When Finn Wolfhard was asked who was the bad texter from the Stranger Things group, he was quick to name Winona Ryder. He said, “One (Ryder) of the funniest texters ever, because she’ll text you and then you’ll text her back and then she won’t text you ever again.”

Well, its quite clear that Winona Ryder is still quite old-fashioned. Let us know your thoughts about her decision to stay away from the limelight.

