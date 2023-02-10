Celebrated singer Kailash Kher has won us over with his soulful songs, but all this fame did not come easy. Recently the ‘Teri Deewani’ singer opened up about the struggles he faced in his early twenties. He revealed that he even tried to commit suicide as well. Keep reading to know more about Kher’s struggling days.

Kher has been in the music industry for over twenty years now, and he has been blessed with a great voice. His songs like ‘Saiyyan’, ‘Allah Ke Bande‘, and others still feel fresh whenever we hear them. Now let’s read about the days he wanted to give up when he wanted to end it all.

In a recent interview with ANI, Kailash Kher opened up about the time when he was in his early twenties. He said, “I had done many odd jobs to survive. I was 20 or 21 when I started doing export business in Delhi. I used to send handicrafts to Germany. Unfortunately, all of a sudden, that business collapsed. After facing several problems in business, I went to Rishikesh to become a ‘pandit’. However, I used to feel that I was a misfit there as my fellow mates were younger than me, and my views never matched theirs. I was dejected as I was failing in everything..so one day, I tried to commit suicide by jumping into the river Ganga.”

In his exclusive interview, Kailash Kher further said, “But a person at the ghat jumped in the Ganga immediately and saved me. He asked, ‘Tairna nahin aata gaya kyu tha?’ I replied, ‘Marne’… aur meri suicide ki baat jaane ke baad unhone mujhe tez ki tapli maari sar pe.”

His fans and all the music lovers will be eternally indebted to this man for saving Kailash Kher and putting sense into him with that hit on his head. It is hard to come out and say that you are struggling, but stories like this are what give ordinary people hope.

Kailash Kher has definitely come a long way in his life and has given numerous memorable songs, and in this age when Bollywood is drowning in remakes, his songs still feel like a breath of fresh air.

