Singer Kailash Kher has urged the fans and friends of late comedian Raju Srivastava to pray for the peace of his soul and stand with his family at this difficult time for them.

Kher said: “Despite our so many prayers and rituals, Raju Srivastava, our family friend and elder brother, is no more with us. This news is very painful and I request everyone to be part of the prayers.”

Kailash Kher in the video message further added, “I pray to God to give strength to the family to face this pain and stay strong in this tough time. May his soul attain salvation.”

Raju passed away on September 21, 43 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a South Delhi on August 10 and was then rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

While Raju Srivastava was mainly known for his appearance comedy shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Nights with Kapil and other shows, Raju joined the entertainment industry in the 1980s. Besides starring in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, he also appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 3 in 2009.

