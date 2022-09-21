This morning we all woke up to the shocking news of Raju Srivastav’s death. The comedian passed away almost 42 days after being admitted to the hospital after suffering a massive heart attack. A lot was being said about his health condition from the past few days. But the news of his death has come as a shock to his fans, friends and family after media reports suggested that the comedian is out of danger.

He was 58 and is survived by wife Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their kids Antara and Ayushman. For the unversed, Raju was rushed to hospital after he collapsed in the gym while working out on a treadmill.

Now after Raju Srivastav’s death, his wife Shikha broke her silence on the same. Reportedly, the comedian’s wife is inconsolable as she revealed that Raju fought very hard.

Speaking to ETimes, the inconsolable wife said, “I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter.”

Earlier, Raju Srivastav’s wife Sikha had rubbished the rumours of the comedian’s brain being dead. Speaking to the same portal, Sikha was quoted saying, “Doctors are present on earth in the form of God. They are doing very well, these rumours are baseless that they have given up. Things are being handled medically and it will take time to happen. We have to struggle and patiently wait for the struggles. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone.”

“He is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone’s vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for his health.”

Team Koimoi sends condolences to Raju Srivastav’s family! May his soul rest in peace.

