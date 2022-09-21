After battling for life for 42 days, renowned comedian Raju Srivastava has been declared dead today. He had been in a hospital for a while and during this time, we heard several speculations going viral all over the internet. Ever since Raju was admitted for treatment, fans across the country were praying for his health but sadly, he is more between us. Keep reading for more details.

For the unversed, Raju had collapsed in a gym after working out. He was reportedly running on a treadmill. Post that incident, the 58-year-old stand-up comedian complained about chest pain and was immediately admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 10th August.

Ever since, Raju Srivastava’s friends including Sunil Pal, Shekhar Suman and others have been sharing his health updates. Unfortunately, Raju lost his battle for life, leaving a void in the Indian stand-up comedy scene. His family has confirmed the same.

Raju Srivastava’s chief advisor Ajit Saxena recently shared a positive health update regarding the comedian’s health. While interacting with the media recently, Saxena revealed that Raju’s hands and legs have begun moving. He opened his eyes and looks at his wife Shikha Srivastava.

Saxena also noted that Raju Srivastava has attempted to hold Shikha’s hand and convey that he will be all right soon. The site – in Hindi, quotes Ajit Saxena saying, “राजू भैया के हाथ पैर हिलने लगे हैं. वे आंख खोलकर अपनी पत्नी शिखा श्रीवास्तव को देखते हैं. उनके हाथ को छूते हैं और यह बताने की कोशिश करते हैं वो जल्दी ठीक हो जाएंगे”

May his soul rest in peace!

