If there’s one love tale as old as time in Bollywood, it would be Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Their alleged love story has always been the talk of the town. And even though, Senior Bachchan was married to Jaya Bachchan his relationship rumours went rife on social media time and again. Today, we bring you a throwback video to the time when the veteran actress appeared on a reality show and mimicked Amitabh’s KBC intro. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Amitabh has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati forever and the show enjoys a massive fan following. It is one of the most successful reality shows in the country and fans love the host’s warmth and sense of humour. Coming back to the topic, it so happened that the Umrao Jaan actress appeared on the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer’ in 2017 and embarrassed herself.

A fan page dedicated to Rekha shared a clip from the 2017 episode, where the actress can be seen sitting with Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor. In the clip, host Rithvik Dhanjani can be seen appreciating the veteran’s knowledge about the show and soon she’ll become a pro giving an introduction and sponsors for the same.

Rekha then interrupts and said, “No, I will straight say ‘aadar, abhaar, abhinandan….,’” but stops mid-sentence as soon as she realises it’s a different show. It was actually from Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC intro, hehe!

Rekha can be seen getting embarrassed over this and says, “Ye wo show nahi hai (It’s not that show)?” to which Rithvik Dhanjani reveals that it’s a different show and the veteran adds, “But the channel is same right.”

The video concludes with Rekha scratching her head and apologising for her mistake as she said, ‘Sorry, cut cut.’

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dil Cheez Kya Hai🌃 (@rekhajiunofficial)

What are your thoughts on Rekha mimicking Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC intro on a dance reality show? Tell us in the comments below.

