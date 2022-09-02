Bollywood’s veteran actress Rekha still has us all fazed with her unimaginable beauty. She first began her journey as a child actress in the entertainment industry. However, it was the Kannada film Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 in 1969 and her Hindi debut Anjana Safar that helped her kick start her career in B-town.

Well, since then it’s been an immense pleasure to see her on-screen graciously winning over our hearts. However, did you know that the actress did not want to be an actor and was forced into it? Yes, you read that absolutely right. Read on to know more.

So back in 1986 during an interview with the BBC, Rekha revealed that her parents — actors Gemini Ganeshan and Pushpaval were the ones who forced her into entering the film industry as they were very keen on it. She also revealed that the first few years of her career were something she disliked the most as she was not at all interested in it.

When asked if her parent’s popularity ended up pressuring her into the film industry, Rekha explained, “My father, not so much, but my mother really wanted me to work in films. But for at least six or seven years, I didn’t like what I was doing. I was dragged to shoots, I used to do double shifts, I didn’t like it at all.”

“I never wanted to become an actor. If you ask most actors, they’ll say that they always wanted to join the film industry, but not me. I never wanted to become an actor, mujhe maar maar ke banaya gaya (I was beaten into submission),” the legendary actress went on to add.

