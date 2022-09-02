The boycott trend on social media is at its all-time peak and a section of netizens are targetting films one after another. Recently, we saw how Laal Singh Chaddha and Liger were brutally bashed on social media. While Aamir Khan had requested the audience to watch his film, Vijay Deverakonda went on to make a point about the livelihoods of a number of families getting affected due to such trends. The Kashmir Files actor Pallavi Joshi is now countering the same.

It was during the pre-release promotional event of Liger when Vijay addressed the boycott trend against Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He had said, “When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods”. Several filmmakers later mentioned the same point while criticising boycott trends.

Dismissing the point made by Vijay Deverakonda and others, Pallavi Joshi said, “To actually say that think about those 250 people who work on our films and what about their livelihood is a wrong argument. They have already been paid. After the release, it’s only the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor that get stuck. Actors, technicians, all the daily wage workers have been paid by then,” reports Hindustan Times.

Pallavi Joshi further said that despite such trends, new films will continue to come and the process won’t stop. “Let me tell you one thing–no matter what happens, there won’t be a scenario where films will not be made. As long as films are made, people will get paid unless, of course, there is a pandemic again where everything comes to a standstill. But that is nature. But the film industry won’t be put under a lock and key. That’s a very Utopian thought. It hasn’t happened and will never happen,” the Kashmir Files actress added.

Do you agree with Pallavi Joshi’s thoughts? Share with us through comments.

