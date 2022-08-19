Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2 – starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, hit theatres on August 13. Since its release last week, the film has been impressing all with its box office performance, especially in the Hindi belt. For those who do not know, this film’s shows were increased from 50 to over 1500 as moviegoers preferred the Telugu adventure thriller over Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Now, in a post-release interview, Nikhil got candid about the phenomenal success of the film, trade experts predicting it will surpass the box office collections of Aamir’s LSC and Akshay’s RB, the Telugu film getting compared to The Kashmir Files, and more. Read on to know a little of what he said.

During a recent chat with DNA, Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha, was quizzed about his views on trade experts’ predictions of his film’s box office collection overtaking those of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Sharing his thoughts, Nikhil said, “I do not talk about box office collections because that does not matter much. Our film reaching more people is important. So, we are not comparing ourselves with any film. We believe that every film should be successful and I am happy that we are getting our space. I’m thankful to the audience, especially the Hindi-speaking audience for accepting this film and promoting it themselves.”

Sharing his opinion on the North vs South debate, Nikhil Siddhartha told the publication, “First of all, there is no South and North. There is one India. We have Anupam Kher sir (in our movie) who is from Mumbai, and Anupama who is from Kerala and I am from Hyderabad, so there is nothing. It’s just Indian cinema and I am so happy that this barrier is being broken and all films are getting an equal opportunity to reach the people.”

He also revealed his views on the current boycott calls happening on social media, saying, “I believe trends come and go, but good films last forever and Karthikeya 2 is one good film.”

During the same chat, Nikhil Siddhartha was also asked about Karthikeya 2’s phenomenal success being compared to the success of The Kashmir Files. Reacting to this Nikhil said, “I think this is because of the producer of The Kashmir Files, Abhishek Agarwal (who has also produced our film). But I believe we are very similar to The Kashmir Files which raised a very important point about the genocide that happened and it provided justice to so many people. Here, we are raising the point about the truth of our Indian culture, which has not been talked about. And that’s the reason why people are flocking to the theatres to see how exactly we portrayed this. And I think our director has done a great job celebrating our Indian culture.”

