Theatrical run of Raksha Bandhan has concluded after an extended one-week run. The film released with much fanfare last Thursday and it seemed like there would be an uninterrupted 15-day run at least till the arrival of Liger next Friday. What has happened is on the contrary as even the extended first week couldn’t find takers and somehow the film has managed to reach till here. In fact, there is some kind of showcasing that the film has managed in the second week and that’s mainly because the only new release is Dobaaraa which has arrived in a restricted count of screens.

On the partial holiday of Janmashtami, the film just about managed to stay stable with collections similar to that of Wednesday, though they were again quite low at 1.25 crores*. With this, the overall collections have now reached 38.72 crores* which is still lesser than what should have ideally come in the first three days of release itself.

The 40 crores mark should be reached by tomorrow and post that a bit more could come in on Sunday due to the holiday factor. Post that one wonders how would collections look like from Monday onwards and as of now the lifetime seems to be headed towards 43-44 crores mark. It was announced prior to the theatrical arrival of Raksha Bandhan that the OTT release has been deferred by a few months. Now one waits to see if that still holds true or the film may as well arrive early on digitally.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

