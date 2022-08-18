Bollywood is undoubtedly going through a terrible phase at the box office. Despite films of stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and others coming out, the revival of the industry is yet to happen. As of now, as many as 30 noteworthy Bollywood releases have flopped. Yes, you read that right! Out of all the actors, it’s Kangana Ranaut who has delivered the biggest flops in the post-pandemic era. Scroll below to know more.

The era after the Covid has taught the industry a lot. Call it a change of taste or change in attitude towards films, the audience is giving maximum thumbs down to Bollywood films. Due to this, Akshay Kumar has suffered the maximum as he has delivered not one or two but four flops in the form of Bell Bottom, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. Surprisingly, it’s not him but Kangana Ranaut, whose films have the most negative ROI.

For those who don’t know, ROI is Return On Investment. It is calculated using the formula ‘Collections – Budget = ROI’ and then ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’. Have a look at the list of all noteworthy Bollywood flops below along with their budget and ROI:

Bell Bottom

Collection 26.50 crores | Budget 150 crores | ROI -82.33%

Chehre

Collection 3.50 crores | Budget 40 crores | ROI -91.25%

Thalaivii

Collection 1.50 crores | Budget 70 crores | ROI -97.85%

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Collection 11.15 crores | Budget 30 crores | ROI -62.83%

Satyameva Jayate 2

Collection 10.50 crores | Budget 60 crores| ROI -82.50%

Antim

Collection 37.55 crores | Budget 45 crores | ROI -16.55%

Tadap

Collection 24.80 crores | Budget 30 crores | ROI -17.33%

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Collection 28.50 crores | Budget 40 crores | ROI -28.75%

83

Collection 102 crores | Budget 200 crores | ROI -49%

Badhaai Do

Collection 19.50 crores | Budget 45 crores | ROI -56.66%

Jhund

Collection 17.25 crores | Budget 30 crores | ROI -42.50%

Bachchhan Paandey

Collection 50.25 crores | Budget 165 crores | ROI -69.54%

Attack

Collection 15 crores | Budget 65 crores | ROI -76.92%

Jersey

Collection 20.50 crores | Budget 100 crores | ROI -79.50%

Runway 34

Collection 32 crores | Budget 65 crores | ROI -50.76%

Heropanti 2

Collection 26.50 crores | Budget 85 crores | ROI -68.82%

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Collection 17.50 crores | Budget 90 crores | ROI -80.55%

Dhaakad

Collection 2 crores | Budget 85 crores | ROI -97.64%

Anek

Collection 7.50 crores | Budget 45 crores | ROI -83.33%

Samrat Prithviraj

Collection 66 crores | Budget 250 crores | ROI -73.60%

Janhit Mein Jaari

Collection 3.33 crores | Budget 20 crores | ROI -83.35%

Nikamma

Collection 1.51 crores | Budget 28 crores | ROI -94.60%

Rashtra Kavach Om

Collection 3.21 crores | Budget 35 crores | ROI -90.82%

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2

Collection 12.95 crores | Budget 27 crores | ROI -52.03%

Shabaash Mithu

Collection 2.75 crores | Budget 30 crores | ROI -90.83%

HIT – The First Case

Collection 7.50 crores | Budget 35 crores | ROI -78.57%

Shamshera

Collection 43 crores | Budget 150 crores | ROI -71.33%

Ek Villain Returns

Collection 41.19 crores | Budget 72 crores | ROI -42.79%

Raksha Bandhan

Collection 45 crores (expected) | Budget 70 crores | ROI -35.71%

Laal Singh Chaddha

Collection 55 crores (expected) | Budget 180 crores | ROI -69.44%

