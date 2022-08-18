Raksha Bandhan went further down on Wednesday as the collections came to 1.25 crores*. The footfalls have been getting diminished with every passing day and it’s a sad scenario to see a film with good credibility (actor, director, set up) to not find patronage amongst the audiences.

The collections may stay at the same levels today due to Janamashtmi holiday but none of it really matters as the verdict is as it is out for the film. One wonders how beautiful the situation may have been have been for Bollywood had the film been accepted because then it would have benefitted from as many as six full/partial holidays in its eight day first week. However, all of that has come to a naught unfortunately as the film has emerged as a case of a lost opportunity.

Standing at 37.47 crores*, Raksha Bandhan will at best hit the 39 crores mark today which would bring to close an uneventful extended first week. Post that one doesn’t see much of a traction coming in the second week, which means the film will fold up well under the 45 crores mark in its lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

