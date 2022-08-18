Five weeks after Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu is back on the big screen with yet another theatrical outing, Do Baaraa. She is in fact one A-list actress who has seen maximum films of hers released ever since the pandemic broke down. While Thappad released theatrically just before the lockdown, there have been Bollywood flicks Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta along with south releases, Annabelle Sethupathi and Mishan Impossible, arriving straight on the OTT. Now theatrically, it is Do Baaraa coming after Shabaash Mithu.

The film has done well to create some kind of awareness, especially in the last 8-10 days, with Taapsee along with her director Anurag Kashyap making quite a few appearances and interacting with the media. There are a lot of statements made, many of which may or may not be directly relevant to Do Baaraa, but have managed to get the film in news at least indirectly. This is fair indeed, as long as the job is done. In the pre-pandemic times, this would have ensured that at least at the premium multiplexes, the film finds some audiences.

Current times are different though since it’s all boiling down to word of mouth now. As a result, one can’t really expect any film, whether big or small, to take a start of sorts unless there is something truly remarkable around it.

This was seen with Shabaash Mithu too which saw a start of 0.40 crores at the box office and now Do Baaraa too could be opening in a similar range, give or take a few lakhs. The pre-release reports are seemingly good though, which means turnaround could well happen on Saturday and Sunday, though it would need to be really big.

