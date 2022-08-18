Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddharth continues to enjoy a glorious run in theatres even during weekdays. The box office collection has been surprising so far and it’s now one of the subjects of case studies for both filmmakers and trade experts. Let’s see how it fared on Wednesday i.e. day 5.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film released on 13th August in Telugu and Hindi languages. Made on a low budget of 15 crores, the sequel to Karthikeya opened to a good response. After the morning and afternoon shows, the extraordinary word-of-mouth spread like wildfire and the film jumped impressively on Sunday and the Independence Day holiday despite a low number of screens.

After Independence Day, Karthikeya 2 continues to show a strong hold even on weekdays. After making 3.85 crores on Tuesday, the film earned 3.50 crores* on day 5 i.e. Wednesday. It’s a rock-steady trend as there’s a negligible fall. The grand total at the box office now stands at 25.70 crores* (Telugu and Hindi).

Speaking of the Hindi version, as per the official update, Karthikeya 2 has made 2.73 crores in just 4 days after a very low start of just 7 lakhs. The film will benefit strongly due to non-performers – Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. It is learnt that the screen count of the Nikhil Siddharth starrer to see an increment from 300 to 1000+ from tomorrow onwards. In fact, many exhibitors are planning to showcase this Telugu film instead of Anurag Kashyap‘s Dobaaraa, which releases tomorrow.

As there’s no major competition in the Hindi market, Karthikeya 2 to put a strong show as the film is already making over 1 crore each weekday.

