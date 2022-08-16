While Bollywood releases continue to fall like ninepins, the latest Telugu release, Karthikeya 2, has become the hottest topic of discussion for all box office enthusiasts in India. Made on a small budget, the film is raking in superb numbers and word-of-mouth has been extraordinary so far. Below is all you need to know about the film’s collection on Independence Day.

Even though the year has been not-so-great for the film industries in India, it still has given us enough surprises to cheer for. Many small movies have done wonders at the box office. Now we can add another name in the form of the Nikhil Siddharth starrer as the film is looking for an unstoppable run.

On Independence Day, both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan witnessed a dip in numbers. On the other hand, Karthikeya 2 saw an upward trend. In the Hindi belt, the film is recording a monstrous growth of as much as 300%. As per the trade reports, the collection of 6.50 crores* was recorded on Monday. The 3-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 17.55 crores* (Hindi & Telugu).

With this number, Karthikeya 2 has recovered its budget which has been reported as 15 crores. We can clearly see how extremely positive word-of-mouth is playing its role. In fact, it will be soon hitting the mark of 1 crore for a single day with its Hindi dubbed version as people are flocking theatres to watch it.

Many exhibitors have now started replacing Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshan Bandhan with this Nikhil Siddharth starrer. Today onwards, the latest Telegu release to see a huge rise in screen count.

