The unit of director Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’, which is ecstatic with the audience’s response to the film, has thanked the audience, the media and the well-wishers of the film its gratitude.

Taking to Twitter, the film’s producer, Abhishek Agarwal wrote: “We made a film with belief in Bhagwan Shri Krishna and to tell the world about the legend and legacy of Bhagwan Shri Krishna.”

“In spite of many hurdles, we strove to give you the best cinematic experience and we are glad that you loved the film. Thank you to all our media friends, well-wishers, and the audience for making ‘Karthikeya 2’ a blockbuster. Krishna is truth and the truth has won! Thank you!”

The film, featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, was originally scheduled to be released on July 22. However, the release of the film was postponed to the first week of August. It was eventually released on August 13 to rave reviews from the critics and the audience.

Previously, Vishnu Manchu, president of the MAA, spoke out in support of Nikhil Siddhartha, who has been having issues with the distribution of his upcoming film ‘Karthikeya 2.’ Vishnu posted on social media in support of Nikhil and his group.

The post-production procedures for the movie ‘Karthikeya 2,’ starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameshwaran, were finished earlier this year. But the film has been repeatedly delayed, which has left the production team extremely disappointed.

Speaking about it, Nikhil Siddhartha said that internal politics had hampered the release of his film.

In this context, Vishnu Manchu extended his support to ‘Karthikeya 2’. Vishnu had written on his Twitter, “My brother @actor_Nikhil I am always there. Stay strong. As everyone agrees, Content always wins. Looking forward for #Karthikeya2”.

Nikhil Siddhartha, who responded to Vishnu’s tweet wrote, “Vishnu Bhai, your words mean a lot to me and #Karthikeya2 team”.

