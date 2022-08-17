Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Looks like, the time is already up for the Aamir Khan starrer at the box office. Within less than a week, Laal Singh Chaddha, which was in the making for almost 4 years, got washed out from the box office. Owing to its poor performance at the box office on the first few days, exhibitors decided to reduce the shows by 10%. This afternoon we told you, that due to no audience 30% of the morning and noon shows were called off, and the other those were running records very fewer people in attendance.

Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11 facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan who also emerged as the box office dud.

As per the early trends flowing in, Laal Singh Chaddha has dropped furthermore on Wednesday. According to the latest media reports, the Aamir Khan starrer had minted around 1.50 crore–2 crore on its 7th day. With the new numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 49.33–49.83. Hmm! Not even today it has touched the 50 crore mark. The wait is really getting longer.

While Laal Singh Chaddha did below the expected lines, it made a record with its opening day collection. The film made its place on the 5th spot in the top 5 highest openers of the 2022 list.

This afternoon we told you, that exhibitors are in shock as the morning shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan were cancelled due to no audience. An exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a dark black weekend. Both Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have to introspect on their choices of films. Their fans have rejected Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha, hoping for something bigger and better.”

