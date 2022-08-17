Pan India star R Madhavan is all set to make his big screen appearance once again with his upcoming film Dhokha Round D Corner. The actor has been making headlines lately for his last released hit film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Recently the Bollywood industry is seeing a surge in boycott trends. Films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have fallen prey to it.

Many industry members have shared their thoughts on the same, and now the 3 Idiots actor has also done the same. Read on to know what are his thoughts on Aamir’s film going through the wrath of the audience.

During a recent press event, R Madhavan was asked to share his take on why his 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience while his recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was a hit at the box office. The actor said that the reason for this was the audience being exposed to the ‘world cinema’.

R Madhavan said, “If we knew (why Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t work), we would all be making hit films, honestly. Nobody starts making a film thinking that they’re making the wrong film. The intent and the hard work behind it is just as intense as it is with every film that an actor works on. So all the big films that have released, their intent was to make a good film and make it work. I think the difference with my film was that I made a biopic so it is not time agnostic, it would have worked in any time, irrespective whether it was pre-Covid or post-Covid or anything.”

The actor also says that the audience’s mindset has completely changed since post covid. “So they’re going to judge you with that sort of a yardstick. So, it is nobody’s fault, I think it is going to take us a little time to pull up our socks and make screenplay that work very well in theatres,” he concluded.

What are your thoughts on R Madhavan’s take on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha going through a boycott? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

