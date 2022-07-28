R Madhavan has always been quite honest about his opinions. Whether it is clapping back at a troll or his son’s Vedaant’s achievements, he’s always spoken his heart. But there was one time that the Rocketry actor spoke beyond work and expressed his liking for actress Bipasha Basu. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Madhavan and Bipasha worked together on the 2012 film Jodi Breakers. It was a romantic comedy film that was directed by Ashwini Chaudhary. Milind Soman, Dipannita Sharma, Omi Vaidya and Mrinalini Sharma were also seen in pivotal roles. It opened up to mixed response from audience and was eventually a box office disappointment.

During the promotion of Jodi Breakers, R Madhavan expressed his liking for Bipasha Basu. He told PTI, “Whenever you have chemistry on-screen, then you have to be very attracted to the person. And I am definitely attracted to Bipasha as a person. She is phenomenal and if you don’t have that chemistry, then it is difficult to portray the romance on screen. She is exotically beautiful, charming. I did not know how our relationship would be on the sets. She never made me realise how big a star she is.”

Well, Bipasha Basu was fresh from her split from John Abraham but R Madhavan had already been in a happy married life with his wife Sarita Birje.

Bipasha eventually went on to find the love of her life in Karan Singh Grover and the duo tied the knot in 2016. That was another controversy in itself as his ex-wife was Jennifer Winget and many accused him of leaving her for a bigger star.

On the professional front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the web series Dangerous in 2020. R Madhavan, on the other hand, won a lot of praise for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

