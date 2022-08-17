Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddharth in a lead role is enjoying a rocking run at the box office. With two biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan running in theatres, no one in their dream would have imagined a small Telugu film stealing all the thunder. Keep reading to know how it fared on Tuesday i.e. day 4.

The sequel to 2014’s Telugu thriller, the film is currently playing in Telugu and Hindi dubbed version in theatres. On its opening day (Saturday), the film took a good start in the Telugu market. Once the extraordinary word-of-mouth came into play, it saw a surprising boost in the Hindi belt too. It witnessed a growth of over 290% on the Independence Day holiday.

Now coming to the latest collection update, Karthikeya 2 earned 3.85 crores on Tuesday i.e. day 4. It’s a superb trend compared to opening day’s 5.05 crores and Monday’s 7.30 crores* (national holiday). The 4-day grand total stands at 22.20 crores* (Telugu and Hindi). With this number, this adventure thriller is already in a profit zone. In Hindi, the film has earned 1.45 crores in the first 3 days.

Karthikeya 2 is reportedly made at a budget of 15 crores. If we compare it with the latest collection of 22.20 crores*, the film has already made a profit of 7.35 crores*. The returns are expected to be humongous as this Nikhil Siddharth starrer is expected to enjoy a long theatrical run in both Telugu and Hindi markets.

On Monday, the film saw a big hike in screen count from 60 on its opening day to 300 on Independence Day. As per the latest reports, exhibitors continue to increase showcasing for Karthikeya 2 by replacing non-performing shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

