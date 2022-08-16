Prabhas is currently on a roll as he has some of the most amazing films in the pipeline. Among them is his sci-fi movie Project K with Deepika Padukone. The movie is creating a lot of buzz for its intriguing theme as it’ll explore time travel and it is made on budget of a whopping 500 Crore. While the film is on the news for various reasons, the latest update will make everyone curious. As per reports, the film was earlier planned for just one movie, but the new update states that the makers have now divided the film into two parts. Yes! You read that right.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also stars, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in key roles, Deepika will be making her Telugu debut. Due to the lockdown caused by the COVID pandemic, the movie got delayed multiple times. As per reports, the makers are planning to release this magnum opus on October 18, 2023, or January 2024.

Coming back to the topic, Project K is currently among the most awaited film as people are waiting to watch something unique on the big screen. Going by the reports by Telugu360, the news portal has claimed that the Prabhas starrer will now be divided into two parts as the script was too vast. The initial plan was just for one part only but looking at the script, the team has decided to make a sequel now.

The report further states that Project K will end with a twist which will be explored in part 2. On the other hand, the makers will be leaving a few things unanswered but they’ll clear everything in the sequel. As of now, there’s no official confirmation regarding the same but as per the news portal, the team will make an announcement very soon.

As we said earlier, the film is being made on a budget of around 500 Crore, making it the costliest film in the Indian cinema, the team has left no stones unturned as they have built some massive sets in Ramoji Filmcity, Hyderabad.

Other than Project K, Prabhas will also be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone who was last seen in Gehraiyaan is currently working on YRF’s Pathaan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

