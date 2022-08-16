Telugu superstar Prabhas and KGF fame Prashanth Neel are all set to collaborate for the film Salaar, which has been in the headlines for a long time. The film is one of the much-awaited among the fans ever since the movie’s first trailer debuted.

This high-octane actioner, which Vijay Kiragandur produced, will see the Telugu superstar in his most aggressive, raw, and muscular persona. As excitement among fans are increasing by the day, the makers unveiled a brand-new poster for the movie and announced the release date.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers of Salaar revealed that the film will be released on September 28, 2023. Interestingly, the Prabhas starrer will be locking horns with the upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone movie Fighter.

It is also worth pointing out that recently the makers of Fighter moved the release date from the Republic Day weekend to the Gandhi Jayanti extended weekend in 2023. The film also marks the second collaboration of Hrithik with filmmaker Siddharth Anand and it was previously clashing with Pathaan.

Previously, they worked together on the 2019 film War which also starred Tiger Shroff. Siddharth Anand is also working on the eagerly awaited movie Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham.

Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The superstar will start shooting for Fighter after completing the shoot of Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The neo-noir action thriller film was written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. The screenplay of the film is penned by Neeraj Pandey.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will also be seen in Adipurush, which is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. The film is helmed by Om Raut who previously directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

