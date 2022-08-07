After back-to-back duds, Prabhas has an exciting lineup of upcoming films. Salaar is one of those exciting projects as the actor is getting back to the genre he is best known for. While fans are awaiting details about the film, the latest we hear is about a big change happening to the original plans and below is all you need to know.

With KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas collaborating, there’s already a huge buzz. In addition to that, there are theories and speculations stating this film might be connected to KGF, giving rise to Neel’s universe. Going a step ahead, rumours state that Yash and the Saaho actor might even cross their paths in Neel’s next and KGF Chapter 3.

Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, the makers are considering changing the original release plans of Salaar. Earlier, the film was said to be a Summer 2023 release. Now the makers are planning to release this action thriller on Dasara 2023 i.e. in October next year.

If it turns out to be true, Prabhas fans would really become sad as they will have to wait for Salaar much longer.

Of late, there have been talks that KGF star Yash will make a brief appearance in Prabhas’ next with him. Insiders claim that director Prashant Neel has a ploy for Salaar, in which he could accommodate ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash in a cameo alongside the Darling actor.

Meanwhile, Salaar is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur producing the movie on a large scale. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sruthi Haasan and Jagapathi Babu playing significant roles. Prabhas will be seen in an unusual role.

